From the outside, Elkhorn’s Bottles & Barrels looks like your typical liquor store.

A quick peer through the windows reveals your standard cooler full of beer and shelves holding varying bottles of wine and liquor available for purchase.

Bottles & Barrels 5331 S. 204th Ave., Suites 4-5 402-502-2507 www.bottlesandbarrels.com

What makes Bottles & Barrels unique is the opportunity to sample a rotating variety of beer, spirits and wine from around the globe.

“Like other liquor stores, you can pop-in and grab a quick case of beer, handle of vodka, tequila or whiskey, or a quick bottle of wine,” said Jimmy Ellsworth, owner of Bottles & Barrels. “We offer those at an extremely competitive price — as cheap or cheaper in most cases than other options in the area.”

Ellsworth came up with the idea for Bottles & Barrels during the pandemic.

“I’ve been known to dream-up several business ideas over the years: ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if,’ or ‘You know what would be an amazing business?’ And at the time, this business idea sort of fell into that same bucket."

In late 2021, Ellsworth and his wife, Becky, we were driving past the corner of 204th and Q Streets.

"I mentioned to Becky, ‘That corner would be the perfect spot for that liquor store idea we were talking about.’ The rest is a dream come true.”

Taste the difference

Bottles & Barrels is an experience, Ellsworth said.

“What makes our store special is the experience, selection and convenience. We’re your convenient, neighborhood liquor store with a great selection to stock-up for the weekend or grab that special gift. You can also take your time and enjoy the experience and variety we offer with our self-pour tasting technology.”

Since opening in February, Ellsworth said Bottles & Barrels has quickly built a regular clientele — and there’s good reason.

Each tasting card allows customers to pour their own samples throughout the store from 16 wine varieties, 16 different spirits (generally 10 to 12 whiskeys/bourbons, with the remaining being vodka, gin, rum, tequila and pre-made cocktails) and 26 beer taps (3 to 4 of which are usually used for cocktails).

For wine, the self-pour stations are pre-programmed to do a 1-, 2- or 4-ounce pour and are priced based upon the cost of any given bottle.

For spirits, the stations are programmed to do a 1-, 2- or 3-ounce pour. For beer, customers simply pour as much as they like. Everything is tracked on each tasting card.

“This is truly an experience like no other anywhere in the state, and I genuinely think there’s no experience like it anywhere in the world,” he said. “We have live-edge tables made from tree slabs from a farm in Nebraska and even a ‘floating bar’ to sit at, which came from that same farm.

Upcoming events In addition to the self-pour tasting areas, Bottles and Barrels has weekly “Tasting Tuesdays” that feature 3 to 5 wines people can taste for free between 4 and 7 p.m. They also have free samplings Thursday through Sunday as suppliers sign up for them. Bottles and Barrels also hosts thematic monthly events. Upcoming events for the fall and winter include: August 26: LocToberfest! It’s a sort of Oktoberfest celebration and sampling, offering Oktoberfest and other fall seasonal beers exclusively from local breweries, 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16: Germanfest, 2 to 4 p.m. Celebration and sampling of German beers and wines. Oct. 14: Whiskey, Bourbon & Scotch, 2 to 4 p.m. Sampling and education across whiskey, bourbon and scotch. Nov. 16: Bubbles & Big Reds, 2 to 4 p.m. Sampling and education across champagne, sparkling wines and “big red” wines.

“Overall, we have indoor seating for approximately 40 guests, and a 900 square-foot patio that can accommodate an additional 50 guests.”

Convenience at its best

If customers want to enhance their experience, Ellsworth said they can have something delivered to accompany their drinks of choice.

“Whether you’re grabbing tacos from our neighbors at Rusty Taco, bringing in pizza or your own cheese plate/charcuterie board or having food delivered right to your table on the patio, we allow you to BYOF, or Bring Your Own Food,” he said.

He added that customers can even pop a bottle of wine for a small corking fee of $8.

“Our selection across the store is second to none,” he said. “Featuring world-class wines, award-winning spirits and breweries from around the world — including highlighting a local section — you will not find a better overall selection anywhere.”

All this while being helped by friendly and knowledgeable staff — including Ellsworth, who takes a very hands-on approach to running his business, which is a dream come true in many ways.

When customers are ready to leave, they bring their tasting card and any other items they may have picked up for a seamless checkout.

“Since we already have your credit card on file, we simply add any additional items you may have picked-up onto your tab and close it out — convenience at its best,” he said.