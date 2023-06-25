A stay at The Peregrine Omaha Downtown is a unique and authentic Omaha experience.

The Peregrine Omaha Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton 203 S. 18th St. 402-509-7901 Visit website

While the hotel opened in 2021, the building itself, located on South 18th Street, is an Omaha landmark more than a century old, says general manager David Scott.

“The hotel carries a sense of history,” Scott says. “It attracts guests looking for a connection to Omaha.”

With 89 rooms, the 4-star boutique hotel is a gateway to discovering Omaha’s many must-see attractions, from the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to the Durham Museum and many more. Not to mention bars, restaurants, art galleries and shopping centers like the Old Market.

“Our staff will recommend places to visit based on a guest’s interests,” Scott says. “In the heart of downtown, there is plenty to do and see.”

Beyond expectations

Named after the peregrine falcon project at the WoodmenLife Tower next door, which aims to preserve the endangered species by hatching eggs atop one of the city’s highest points, The Peregrine’s design has a strong avian influence and connection to Omaha.

“Customers are looking for an experience that is not just a good meal or nice stay,” Scott says. “We try to go beyond their expectations.”

Designed by Omaha artist Dave Koenig and installed by Arbor Street Studios, the hotel’s art-deco style falcon mural stretches six stories high. The hotel also features a second falcon-inspired work of art by Koenig and Partnership4Kids in its lobby.

“We have worked with fabulous artists,” Scott says. “We want our guests to experience and discover a design they are not expecting.”

Reaching new heights

The Peregrine’s many amenities include its own restaurant and bar.

The Habitat Restaurant offers modern American cuisine in an intimate ambience and style, known for its specialty cocktails and in-house smoked whiskey. The Take-Off rooftop bar is the only one of its kind in downtown Omaha, offering breathtaking views of the city.

In this year’s Omaha’s Choice Awards, chosen by World-Herald readers, the hotel and its brands received three First Place awards: Hotel (The Peregrine), American Fare (The Habitat) and Rooftop Bar (The Take-Off).

The accolades are proof that the hotel goes above and beyond for guests, Scott says, adding that the hotel experience is about more than a comfortable bed.