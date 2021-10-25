With state-of-the-art tech, IQ Car Wash keeps your ride clean year-round

“Our washes are not like any other,” he says. “They are very user-friendly.”

Unlike other automatic car washes, IQ Car Wash doesn’t pull the car through on a track. Instead, the washing equipment moves around the vehicle.

“If you can park your car in your garage, you can use our automatics,” he says.

Once parked, the car wash creates a unique 3D scan of your vehicle. This scan allows the equipment to wash those hard-to-reach spots that may be missed by other washes.

The state-of-the art facility is not only smarter, but cleaner and greener, he says.

High-tech equipment and biodegradable soaps help to keep the facility clean. In turn, the wash requires less energy and uses less water than other car washes.

Satisfied customers

Even in warmer months, keeping a car clean in Omaha is not easy, Barker says.

Omaha has challenging weather year-round, and different soaps are recommended for different seasons, Barker says.

"During times of bad weather, we get a chance to do a thorough cleaning of our bays," he says. "We love it when our customers compliment us on our clean facilities."