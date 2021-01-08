I know there has been a lot of emphasis on the chemical treatment of ash trees for emerald ash borer but we now need to think about the dangerous task of removing dying and dead ash trees. These trees are a risk to our community safety. I know this is a major problem in the older section of Gretna where the houses are very close together and there is a large ash tree in the back yard.

The wood properties in dying and dead ash trees from emerald ash borer is very different from healthy ash trees. Their failure is unpredictable. We know ash tree wood does split easier than most other trees, but the borer dries out these trees quickly and causes them to fail sooner than can be predicted. The tree just splits apart when it hits the ground.

The removal of dying or street-side dead ash is one problem, but the other problem is that falling dead ash trees have killed people and damaged property. People have been killed by these trees as they walk or drive down the street in their cars.

The trees have collapsed on houses and are a risk to arborists that are removing them.

Ash trees being removed have a tendency to fall in uncertain ways during removal. Dead ash trees have even fallen from the vibration of the soil when an aerial lift was driven up to the tree.