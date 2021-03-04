Student art to be incorporated into new high school building entrances

Three Gretna High School students will leave a lasting legacy in the community.
Alyssa Waller, Lilly Smyser and Hannah Randall learned last week that their art projects were selected to be used to create precast concrete panels to mark the entrance of Gretna’s soon-to-be-built second high school.
The students created the designs as part of a class assignment in Amy Oliver’s art class, assigned through a partnership between Gretna High School and DLR Group, the Gretna Public Schools’ hired architectural firm. Another art class at GHS was also invited to enter submissions.
DLR Group approached Gretna High School early in the design process to see if administration was willing to let the architects partner with students as they worked up the design for Gretna’s second high school.
“We like to get students involved in the design,” said Vanessa Schutte, K-12 designer with DLR Group. “It’s a unique opportunity where they can leave a lasting legacy.”
From early on, DLR knew they would need three different panels for the design, sharing the schematic design plan for the second high school and offering examples of other precast form liners created by students from other districts or DLR Group staff.
“It exposes the students to potential career opportunities,” Schutte said. “Encouraging that exploration of potential fields and, having done this with other districts, several of the students I’ve worked with have gone on to art school, engineering school or architecture.
“It’s kind of fun to see them entering the field. Maybe it has nothing to do with the fact they were part of the project, but it exposed them and encouraged them.”
DLR Group received about 30 submissions, selecting seven finalists before narrowing down the three winners.
The panels will mark both the main entrance and secondary entrance and will be seen from the cafeteria.
“We wanted them all to be unique and not too similar to each other,” Schutte said. “If you look at the winners, one has a more textural element to it. From a distance, you won’t read it as great, but when you get closer you’ll see all the intricate details. It kind of changes as you approach it. Another has deeper details that will read further away. We really played with how they read and complement the overall design of the high school.”
Schutte said there was a lot of talk about the culture of the Gretna community and school district during the design process.
“I think including that aspect with students from the old building with the new building helps continue that great culture they have at Gretna High School,” she said.
MCL Construction — the construction manager hired to oversee the second high school project — created smaller 3D prints of the panels to present to the winning students. The winners were announced Feb. 26.