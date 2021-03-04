Student art to be incorporated into new high school building entrances

“It’s kind of fun to see them entering the field. Maybe it has nothing to do with the fact they were part of the project, but it exposed them and encouraged them.”

DLR Group received about 30 submissions, selecting seven finalists before narrowing down the three winners.

The panels will mark both the main entrance and secondary entrance and will be seen from the cafeteria.

“We wanted them all to be unique and not too similar to each other,” Schutte said. “If you look at the winners, one has a more textural element to it. From a distance, you won’t read it as great, but when you get closer you’ll see all the intricate details. It kind of changes as you approach it. Another has deeper details that will read further away. We really played with how they read and complement the overall design of the high school.”

Schutte said there was a lot of talk about the culture of the Gretna community and school district during the design process.

“I think including that aspect with students from the old building with the new building helps continue that great culture they have at Gretna High School,” she said.