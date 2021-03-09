Ralston Middle School student gets scholarship for two space camps

Brenden Cunningham, an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School, is taking his passion for science with him over the summer to two space camps.
Cunningham received two separate scholarships to attend two separate space camps this summer.
“I was pretty shocked at first because first of all, it was just a long wait, I kind of wasn’t even expecting it because it it’d been so long,” Cunningham said.
He said he is excited to go out and try all the new things the camps will have this summer.
One space camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and the other one is in Hutchinson, Kansas.
He said working for NASA or SpaceX in the future would be awesome.
“I’m so proud of him and everything that he’s accomplished so far and so excited to see what the future holds for him,” said Amy Cunningham, Brenden’s mother.
Amy is not surprised by what her son has accomplished.
“When he was little, I always told him he could reach for the stars and I mean, he’s doing it, he’s reaching out and he’s accomplishing everything that he sets his mind to,” Amy said.
Brenden said he had to write essays, get letters of recommendation and also complete a science experiment for both space camps.
“For the previous year, when I tried for the scholarship, I was testing meteor impacts using powder and rocks and stuff like that and then this year I was testing vitamin C levels in certain drinks,” Brenden said.
Brenden’s HAL Teacher Christine Redemske said Brenden did all of the work when it came to finding the scholarships and brought it to her attention.
“I’ve been lucky that I’ve gotten to have Brendan in my classroom for the last two years and gotten to work with him on Lego league the last two years, too,” Redemske said. “He’s just a really positive leader and I know that he, when he feels strongly about something, he will go for it.”
Brenden said he is excited for the camp in Alabama in particular because he has no clue what to expect and is looking forward to using the centrifuge at the Kansas camp.
Brendan went to the Kansas space camp last year with his mother paying the fees.
“We applied for the scholarship for this year so that he could return and do like the next level session or whatever they offer,” Amy said.
Amy said for the camp in Kansas she will drive Brenden there and drop him off but for the camp in Alabama she will stay there with him.
“I get to hang out for a week and go sightseeing while he’s at camp and then fly back because I wasn’t comfortable sending him down there by himself,” Amy said.