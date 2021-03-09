Ralston Middle School student gets scholarship for two space camps

“For the previous year, when I tried for the scholarship, I was testing meteor impacts using powder and rocks and stuff like that and then this year I was testing vitamin C levels in certain drinks,” Brenden said.

Brenden’s HAL Teacher Christine Redemske said Brenden did all of the work when it came to finding the scholarships and brought it to her attention.

“I’ve been lucky that I’ve gotten to have Brendan in my classroom for the last two years and gotten to work with him on Lego league the last two years, too,” Redemske said. “He’s just a really positive leader and I know that he, when he feels strongly about something, he will go for it.”

Brenden said he is excited for the camp in Alabama in particular because he has no clue what to expect and is looking forward to using the centrifuge at the Kansas camp.

Brendan went to the Kansas space camp last year with his mother paying the fees.

“We applied for the scholarship for this year so that he could return and do like the next level session or whatever they offer,” Amy said.

Amy said for the camp in Kansas she will drive Brenden there and drop him off but for the camp in Alabama she will stay there with him.