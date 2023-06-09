The Hy-Vee store opening in the Gretna area Tuesday will be the company’s largest, most modern grocery store, an official said.

In addition to Hy-Vee’s usual offerings, the store comes with some surprises: fresh tortillas made in-store, a candy shop and a Starbucks coffee shop, to name a few.

The opening is big for residents, who have waited a year as the building went up at 192nd Street and Highway 370. It brings a new grocery option into the fast-growing southwest corner of the metro.

The opening is big for Hy-Vee, too — really big.

The 135,000-square-foot store is the grocery chain’s largest, said Brandon Lampkin, district store director.

Hy-Vee Inc. operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.

The store is about a mile and a quarter east of Highway 6, which is currently the main commercial corridor in Gretna.

However, Highway 370 is blooming with new development, and other businesses will likely follow Hy-Vee into that corridor.

The store will open Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the first 300 customers will get swag bags.

The store is Hy-Vee’s “new modern flagship store” and the first new modern store Hy-Vee has opened in metro Omaha since 2012, Lampkin said.

“The whole concept of this store is grocery reimagined,” he said.

The Starbucks won’t just be a counter.

“We have a full kiosk of seating and all the offerings you have come to expect at Starbucks, which will be exciting because there’s not really a Starbucks in the Gretna area,” he said.

The next-closest Starbucks to downtown Gretna is located at approximately 204th and U streets, according to the Starbucks store-finder website.

The Hy-Vee store will employ about 600 people, about 130 of them full time, he said. Many will be high school and college students, he said.

“Our high school kids are a large part of our operation,” said Lampkin, who was a 15-year-old high school student when he started with the company 33 years ago in Moline, Illinois.

The company, whose slogan is “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle,” tries to teach young people great values and customer service, he said.

Customers will find many familiar features and some new ones. It will have a Wahlburgers restaurant and a food hall.

Wahlburgers is a pub where “somebody can come in and grab a burger and have a beverage and really enjoy the open seating area that we have in that area,” he said.

“It’s very much a modern take on the Wahlburgers experience here in Omaha,” Lampkin said. There’s an outdoor patio area for Wahlburgers, which will offer beer, wine and spirits.

The food hall is an aisle where people can order various dishes and prepared foods. The area has seating near the counters. Customers can get fried chicken and other offerings at the Market Grille and fresh-made pizzas at Mia Italian, he said.

“The customers can walk up, build a pizza, choose their toppings, and then it’ll come out in six minutes or less,” he said.

Hy-Chi offers Asian foods, and the Long Island Deli is a sandwich counter. Customers can also get full delicatessen offerings, refrigerated salads and gourmet cheeses.

The store will have an expanded wine and spirits store — the largest wine and spirits store in a Hy-Vee store in Omaha, he said.

It will have “a very good selection of wines, spirits and beers from everywhere, which is very exciting, and a great representation of local beers as well, local craft beers,” Lampkin said.

There’s a candy shop in the center of the store, an oversized gumball machine about seven feet tall, and candy from around the world.

And the store will have a sports aisle with gear for Gretna schools, the Huskers and the Chiefs, and possibly other teams, and two aisles of toys.

Lampkin said the new story also will have Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online ordering.

“This Aisles Online is actually built into this store to where customers are able to pull up right behind the building into a dedicated Aisles Online pick-up area that is away from the parking lot and away from the hustle and bustle of the traffic,” he said. “And we’re able to take it straight from the building to their car.”

The site also will have a gas station and convenience store.

Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, the story will carry about 120,000 items, including more than 6,300 specialty items, more than 8,000 HealthMarket items and more than 3,500 fresh produce offerings, the company says.

“We are super excited to be joining the Gretna community,” said Lampkin, who previously was running the Hy-Vee at 180th and Q streets as well as the Stony Brook store. “Gretna’s been looking forward to having a Hy-Vee for a long time, and Hy-Vee’s been looking forward to being in Gretna for a long time. So I think it’s a perfect match.”