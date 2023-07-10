A district administrator who has served in the Gretna Public Schools for two decades will lead the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Travis Lightle was appointed by the school board to be interim superintendent earlier this year following the retirement of Rich Beran.

Lightle has been in the district since 2003, filling roles as a fifth grade teacher, elementary principal and student services director before he became assistant superintendent in 2019.

"I was asked by the board if I would be interested. And I was," Lightle said. "I've been here 20 years. I love the district. So I feel like this is the best thing to keep things steady and moving forward."

Lightle said the board will be starting a superintendent search this year to find a permanent replacement for Beran and more information will be announced at future board meetings.

Lightle's contract includes a base salary of $220,000, according to board documents. His entire compensation package is $288,960, which includes retirement, insurance, travel allowance and other benefits.

The contract amount is slightly less than Beran's when he retired this year. He was paid a base salary of $235,961 with a total compensation package of $307,166 for his fourth year as superintendent.