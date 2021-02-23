‘A place of ideas’: Innovative culture, programs at Hastings College put students first

Vargas said one of her theatre students has already taken advantage of the academic partnership with CCC to learn drafting and design skills for theatrical set design aspirations.

“If my student wants to go to graduate school for set design, this will allow them to be a standout student because of their liberal arts foundation, theatrical experience and now the additional vocational skills,” Vargas said. “This partnership is really going to market students to be able to have the best of both worlds.”

The new partnerships are not the first of their kind for Hastings College. For example, the agreement with CCC expands previous agreements between the two institutions.

“The first agreement with CCC dates back to the 1990s. It allowed Hastings College students to complete agri-business classes at CCC while enrolled at HC, then transfer those credits in as part of their degree program,” Lloyd said. “The agreement made us one of the first schools that I’m aware of to partner with a community college in this specific way.”

Constant, continual innovation

The new block schedule also built off past innovations, namely the college’s former January-Term, which started in the late 1960s as a way to give students a three-to-four-week intensive course.