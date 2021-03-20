Addressing challenges of ag industry, Midland University to launch Agribusiness program

“At Midland, we believe in working from the marketplace back. It is incumbent upon us as a university to understand and have our fingers on the pulse of what different industries need,” she said. “In creating this program, we conversed with a number of agricultural firms and partners, as well as large and small businesses, to understand what skills and experiences students needed to help fill the talent void. We built this program from the marketplace back which helps ensure it is relevant and up to date.

“Students will be offered the opportunity to get the classroom and technical knowledge they need within a liberal arts setting. They will then be challenged to apply that knowledge through internships by practicing what they’ve learned in the classroom. This is a benefit to any student and will be a great résumé builder. Our students will stand out to future employers.”

J.P. Rhea is a fifth-generation farmer and a partner with Rhea Brothers in Arlington, Neb., as well as a co-founder of AgriSecure. He believes the Agribusiness program will present businesses with more opportunities when it comes to hiring career-ready individuals.