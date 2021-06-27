 Skip to main content
SERVICES: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners
Adult Day Center

First Place

New Cassel Retirement Center

Winner

The Club at Hillcrest Mable Rose

Assisted Living Facility

First Place

New Cassel Retirement Center

Winners

Hillcrest Health Services

Via Christe Assisted Living

Catering Service

First Place

Abraham Catering

Winners

Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market

Elegant Edge Events

Church

First Place

St. James Catholic Church

Winners

Rockbrook United Methodist Church

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Commercial Printing

First Place

Design 4

Winners

Dolphens Design & Sign

Creative Press & Design

Dance Studio

First Place

Nebraska Dance

Winners

Fusion Dance

I AM Dance Studio

Day Care

First Place

Academic Adventures

Winners

Hamilton Heights Child Development Center

ABC Childcare & Preschool

Dog Training

First Place

United Paws Dog Training Co.

Winners

Nebraska Humane Society

Bonafide Dog Academy

Dry Cleaners

First Place

Camelot Cleaners

Winners

Max I Walker

Tide Cleaners

Employer (200+ Employees)

First Place

OrthoNebraska

Winners

Hillcrest Health Services

First National Bank of Omaha

Employer (25-200 Employees)

First Place

Hamilton Heights Child Development Center

Winners

Investors Realty Inc.

Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa

Employment Agency

First Place

Durham Staffing Solutions

Winners

Triage Staffing

Express Employment

Funeral Home

First Place

Bethany Funeral Home

Winners

Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak, Cutler

John A. Gentleman

Hotel

First Place

Embassy Suites La Vista

Winners

Blackstone Hotel

The Peregrine Omaha

Independent Living Community

First Place

New Cassel Retirement Center

Winners

Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge

Remington Heights Retirement Community

Insurance Agent

First Place

Jared Ohl - Dodge Partners Insurance

Winners

Jason Hack - American Family Insurance

Wendy Salinas - Illuminate Insurance Solutions

Insurance Brokerage

First Place

Lockton Companies

Winners

Dodge Partners Insurance

Illuminate Insurance Solutions

IT Computer Support

First Place

ECS Technology Solutions

Winners

Black Dog I.T. Solutions

Geeks!

Laundromat

First Place

Wash World Laundry

Winners

Life Without Laundry

Sid’s Suds Laundromats

Law Firm

First Place

Tiedeman, Lynch, Kampfe, McVay & Respeliers

Winners

Koenig Dunne

Hightower Reff Law

Memory Care Facility

First Place

Hillcrest Health Services

Winners

Brookestone Village

Via Christe Assisted Living

Pet Day Care & Boarding

First Place

Paradise Pet Suites

Winners

Clearview Pet Care

All About Dogs

Pet Grooming

First Place

Paradise Pet Suites

Winners

All About Dogs

Barkin’ on Sunshine

Pet/Veterinarian Clinic

First Place

The Pet Clinic

Winners

Omaha Animal Medical Group

Fort Street Veterinarian

Photo Printing

First Place

Rockbrook Camera

Winners

Costco

Walgreens

Photography Studio

First Place

Julie Melgoza Photography

Winners

Kimberly Pecha Photography

Metcalf Images

Travel Agency

First Place

AAA Travel

Winners

Custom Cruises & Travel

True Travel Omaha (tie)

Your Travel Center (tie)

